Technology
WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience by bringing new features at a higher rate.
It is planning to bring a new feature that will enhance the overall file sharing experience. It is currently working on a file sharing feature with people nearby.
By using this feature, users will be able to easily share documents, photos, videos, and other files with nearby devices without relying on an Internet connection.
After this update, both the versions (for Android and iOS) are under beta testing phase.
The file sharing feature on WhatsApp for iOS uses a distinct method, requiring users to scan a QR code to share files.
Useful for sharing large files like high-quality photos, videos, and documents, particularly in areas with poor or unreliable internet connectivity, where it may not be functional.
It is said that the feature will also work across different platforms, including Android and iOS, regardless of the type of device users or their contacts are using.