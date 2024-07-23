Technology

WhatsApp users to soon share files without net, like iPhone Airdrop

Working to improve experience

WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience by bringing new features at a higher rate. 

New feature in the pipeline

It is planning to bring a new feature that will enhance the overall file sharing experience. It is currently working on a file sharing feature with people nearby.

Easy transfer

By using this feature, users will be able to easily share documents, photos, videos, and other files with nearby devices without relying on an Internet connection. 

In beta testing phase

After this update, both the versions (for Android and iOS) are under beta testing phase.
 

How will it work?

The file sharing feature on WhatsApp for iOS uses a distinct method, requiring users to scan a QR code to share files.

New feature's usage

Useful for sharing large files like high-quality photos, videos, and documents, particularly in areas with poor or unreliable internet connectivity, where it may not be functional.

Available for iOS, Android

It is said that the feature will also work across different platforms, including Android and iOS, regardless of the type of device users or their contacts are using. 

