5 best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 for budget buyers

1. Realme Watch 2 Pro (Rs 3799)

The device is light and comfortable to wear, featuring GPS for accurate workout tracking and a sharp, detailed screen. It offers lots of watch faces and has good battery life.

2. CMF Watch Pro (Rs 4.499)

The device boasts a smooth UI, relatively fast charging, a long-lasting battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance. 
 

3. OnePlus Nord Watch (Rs 4,998)

The smartwatch is available in Deep Blue and Midnight Black strap colors, with a display size of 45mm. It is compatible with Android 6 and iOS 11 and features a silicone strap

4. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Smart Watch (Rs 2,499)

The device features an in-built oximeter, a screen size of 1.96 inches, and BT v5.3 with single-chip technology for disruption-free Bluetooth connectivity. 

5. Realme Watch 3 (Rs 3.499)

The device looks and feels good, has a very good app, reliable Bluetooth calling functionality, good connectivity and notification display, and offers good value for money.

