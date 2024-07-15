5 best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 for budget buyers

GADGET
The device is light and comfortable to wear, featuring GPS for accurate workout tracking and a sharp, detailed screen. It offers lots of watch faces and has good battery life.
The device boasts a smooth UI, relatively fast charging, a long-lasting battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance.
The smartwatch is available in Deep Blue and Midnight Black strap colors, with a display size of 45mm. It is compatible with Android 6 and iOS 11 and features a silicone strap
The device features an in-built oximeter, a screen size of 1.96 inches, and BT v5.3 with single-chip technology for disruption-free Bluetooth connectivity.
The device looks and feels good, has a very good app, reliable Bluetooth calling functionality, good connectivity and notification display, and offers good value for money.