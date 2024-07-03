5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 you should buy in India

GADGET
The smartphone features a 6.56-inch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has a 16MP front camera and a rear camera setup that includes 50MP and 2MP sensors.
Features a 6.79-inch display, powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The front camera is 8MP, while the rear camera setup includes 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors.
The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display and is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor. It has an 8MP front camera and a 50MP rear camera.
Features a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits peak brightness. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
Features 6.60-inch display, powered by an octa-core processor. For photography, the front camera is 13MP, while the rear camera setup includes 50MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors.