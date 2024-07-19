GADGET
The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, powered by a Hexa-core processor, Apple A16 Bionic chipset, and equipped with 6 GB of RAM
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM.
This smartphone features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM.
The device features an 8.03-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16 GB of RAM.
The smartphone boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and equipped with 12 GB of RAM.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, coupled with 12 GB of RAM.
The handset features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, along with 16 GB of RAM.