5 things to do if your smartphone is exposed to water

Image credits: adobe stock

1. Turn off or remove battery

After retrieving your phone from the water, it's important to immediately turn it off. If it's an old model, remove the battery. 

Image credits: Freepik

2. Don't shake it

Avoid shaking the phone, as this can force water into internal components and cause damage. 

Image credits: Freepik

3. Don't charge it

Avoid charging the phone while it's wet. In addition to this, remove the SIM card and tray from the phone.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Dry the phone

Dry the outer surface of your smartphone using paper towels. 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Allow manual drying

Do not use a hair dryer, as it can generate excessive heat and accidentally damage internal parts. Allow the water to dry naturally. You can also take the help of sunlight.

Image credits: Freepik
