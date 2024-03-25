GADGET
After retrieving your phone from the water, it's important to immediately turn it off. If it's an old model, remove the battery.
Avoid shaking the phone, as this can force water into internal components and cause damage.
Avoid charging the phone while it's wet. In addition to this, remove the SIM card and tray from the phone.
Dry the outer surface of your smartphone using paper towels.
Do not use a hair dryer, as it can generate excessive heat and accidentally damage internal parts. Allow the water to dry naturally. You can also take the help of sunlight.