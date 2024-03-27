Top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 you can buy

GADGET
Boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is sure to offer beastly performance. Features a non-removable 5000 mAh battery.
Features a 50MP triple camera system. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.
It has Exynos 1380 chipset to power the device with expandable storage. You get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display that combines a super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 chip. You get a 6.68-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple camera system on the back.
Sports 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED 1.5K display. It has a quad camera system on the back, with a 200MP main sensor. It is cpable of withstanding dust and water splashes.