GADGET

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 you can buy

Image credits: Samsung | iQOO website

1. Nothing Phone 2a

Boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is sure to offer beastly performance. Features a non-removable 5000 mAh battery.

Image credits: Carl Pei Twitter

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Features a 50MP triple camera system. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Image credits: OnePlus Website

3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

It has Exynos 1380 chipset to power the device with expandable storage. You get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display that combines a super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Image credits: Samsung Website

4. iQOO Z7 Pro

Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 chip. You get a 6.68-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a triple camera system on the back.

Image credits: iQOO Website

5. Redmi Note 13 Pro

Sports 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED 1.5K display. It has a quad camera system on the back, with a 200MP main sensor. It is cpable of withstanding dust and water splashes.

Image credits: Mi.com | Website
