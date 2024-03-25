GADGET

iPhone 14 Plus available for less than Rs 45,000; Check out deal here

Flipkart has amazing deals

If you are planning to buy an iPhone, Flipkart has some great deals for you. The iPhone 14 Plus is being sold at the e-commerce platform at a discounted price

How deal works?

iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a discounted rate on Flipkart. With a hefty discount, it's currently priced at Rs 66,999. You can also take advantage of an exchange offer.

Exchange value

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off for customers trading in iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini in good condition. With this deal, 14 Plus can be purchased for just Rs 44,297.

All about iPhone 14 Plus

It features a glass front and back made by Corning, enclosed within an aluminum frame. Available in a range of colors including Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Battery quality

The iPhone 14 Plus houses a robust 4352 mAh battery, offering extended usage times, and supports PD2.0 15W charging.

