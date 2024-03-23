Technology

WhatsApp update: You can now pin up to 3 messages

Image credits: Getty

You can pin chats at the top

WhatsApp has realised that many people are using the messaging app to take notes and use them as reminders. You get the option to pin chats to the top.

Image credits: Getty

You can pin 3 chats

WhatsApp is now making the deal sweeter, by letting you pin up to three messages in a chat. You can keep the message pinned for anywhere between 24 hours to 30 days.

Image credits: Getty

How to do it?

Whenever you want to pin a message, just long-press the bubble and then you will get a drop-down option which gives you the timing to pin the message.

Image credits: Getty

Have to re-pin after 30 days

In case you want to pin a message for more than 30 days, WhatsApp doesn’t have a ‘pin forever’ option yet. You will have to re-pin it after every 30 days to keep it at the top.

Image credits: Getty

Default timing

WhatsApp gives you 7 days as the default timing to keep a message pinned to the top in a chat.

Image credits: Pexels

Can pin anything

You can pin text, images or even polls created in WhatsApp to the top of the chat.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One