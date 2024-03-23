Technology
WhatsApp has realised that many people are using the messaging app to take notes and use them as reminders. You get the option to pin chats to the top.
WhatsApp is now making the deal sweeter, by letting you pin up to three messages in a chat. You can keep the message pinned for anywhere between 24 hours to 30 days.
Whenever you want to pin a message, just long-press the bubble and then you will get a drop-down option which gives you the timing to pin the message.
In case you want to pin a message for more than 30 days, WhatsApp doesn’t have a ‘pin forever’ option yet. You will have to re-pin it after every 30 days to keep it at the top.
WhatsApp gives you 7 days as the default timing to keep a message pinned to the top in a chat.
You can pin text, images or even polls created in WhatsApp to the top of the chat.