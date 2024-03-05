Instagram update: Here's how you can edit sent messages

Technology
Instagram has finally received its most awaited feature: the ability to edit messages.The availability of this feature was announced, along with WhatsApp-like pin chat feature.
Zuckerberg shared that new edit feature is finally available, calling it a 'game changer'. This feature now allows Instagram users to edit their sent messages for up to 15 minutes.
To edit a sent DM, press and hold on sent message and then choose "edit" from drop down menu. Just like WhatsApp, it will display a small label that says "Edited" below message.
Similar to WhatsApp, Instagram will now allow its users to 'Pin Chats to Top of Inbox'.