GADGET
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display and gets a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, along with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS.
Sports a quad rear camera setup that is housed within a circular module. The unit comprises a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).
2 other 50MP Sony IMX858 sensors, with 3.2x optical zoom and 5x optical zoom, respectively. The fourth camera is a 50-MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it carries a 32-MP camera.
Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W wireless charging support. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set at the price of Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant.
The smartphone is available in Black and White colour options to choose from. The company is also offering three months of YouTube Premium subscription along with the smartphone.
You can buy starting April 12 at noon via Xiaomi's official website. The company is offering discount of Rs. 5,000 on using ICICI bank cards and additional Rs 5,000 exchange bonus.