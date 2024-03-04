GADGET

5 alternative smartphones you can prefer instead of Oppo F25 Pro

Image credits: Twitter

Oppo F25 Pro launched recently

Check out top 5 alternatives of this latest smartphone

Image credits: Oppo Twitter

1. Poco X6

You get a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Image credits: Poco India Twitter

2. Poco X6 Pro

You’ll get a bunch of high-end specs including a 6.67-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Vision playback, fast Mediatek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor.

Image credits: Poco India Twitter

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

You get a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, triple camera setup  and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Image credits: OnePlus Website

4. iQOO Z7 Pro

The iQOO Z7 Pro brings an attractive glass back design and high-end specs including a 120Hz AMOLED display, 64-megapixel optically stabilised camera and 66W fast charging.

Image credits: iQOO Website

5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo

You get a slim and light IP68-rated design, a 6.55-inch OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, 50MP dual camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Image credits: Mukul Sharma | Twitter
