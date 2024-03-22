5 most-awaited smartphones launching in India

GADGET
Edge 50 Pro with AI features to launch on April 3. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will offer a premium build, featuring a vegan leather back panel, and metal frame.
Likely to be announced on May 14, it will be a toned-down version of the Pixel 8, powered by the Tensor G3, and it will offer best Android experience along with Google AI features.
Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is said to include triple camera at rear, possibly packing a 50 MP or a 64 MP primary sensor
On April 1, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It will include a 5,000 mAh battery.
The iPhone 16 series is set to launch later this year. Improvements are expected in areas such as chipset, display, camera, and battery.