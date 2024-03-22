GADGET

5 most-awaited smartphones launching in India

Image credits: Twitter

1. Moto Edge 50 Pro

Edge 50 Pro with AI features to launch on April 3. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will offer a premium build, featuring a vegan leather back panel, and metal frame.

Image credits: Motorola Twitter

2. Google Pixel 8a

Likely to be announced on May 14, it will be a toned-down version of the Pixel 8, powered by the Tensor G3, and it will offer best Android experience along with Google AI features. 

Image credits: Mukul Sharma Twitter

3. Samsung Galaxy M55

Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is said to include triple camera at rear, possibly packing a 50 MP or a 64 MP primary sensor

Image credits: @TechyPathshala | Twitter

4. OnePlus Nord CE4

On April 1, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It will include a 5,000 mAh battery.

Image credits: OnePlus Twitter

5. iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 16 series is set to launch later this year. Improvements are expected in areas such as chipset, display, camera, and battery.

Image credits: Freepik
