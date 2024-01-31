Technology
Allows users to log in to their accounts without entering a 6-digit code every time. It enables users to authenticate themselves with biometric or facial recognition methods.
Update WhatsApp to the latest build. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Tap your profile photo in the top-right corner.
Go to Settings > Passkeys. Tap on Create Passkeys. Follow the on-screen instructions.
Users can also use the traditional 6-digit code if they want to log in to WhatsApp on a different device where the passkey is not set up.