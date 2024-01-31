Technology

What is Passkey? How to set it up on your phone?

Image credits: Getty

What is Passkey?

Allows users to log in to their accounts without entering a 6-digit code every time. It enables users to authenticate themselves with biometric or facial recognition methods.

Image credits: Getty

How to set up Passkey?

Update WhatsApp to the latest build. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Tap your profile photo in the top-right corner.

Image credits: Pexels

What next?

Go to Settings > Passkeys. Tap on Create Passkeys. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Image credits: Pixabay

You can access on different device

Users can also use the traditional 6-digit code if they want to log in to WhatsApp on a different device where the passkey is not set up. 

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One