GADGET
Vision Pro isn’t a VR headset. Instead, it works by mixing virtual reality with augmented reality (AR) to blend the digital with the physical world.
It is exclusive to the US for now, with availability for other regions to follow later this year. Price starts at $3,499.
Gets Apple’s own in-house second-generation chipset—the Apple M2, which is based on a 5nm process and is the company’s second-generation chip.
VisionOS serves as the operating system for the Vision Pro.
Headset must fit correctly on a consumer’s head for the optimal experience. It is only possible if they buy the headset with the right Light Seal and Head Band.