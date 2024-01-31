GADGET

5 key things to know about Apple Vision Pro

Image credits: Apple Website

1. Mixed virtual reality with AR

Vision Pro isn’t a VR headset. Instead, it works by mixing virtual reality with augmented reality (AR) to blend the digital with the physical world.

Image credits: Apple Hub | Twitter

2. Exclusive to US only

It is exclusive to the US for now, with availability for other regions to follow later this year. Price starts at $3,499.

Image credits: Apple Hub | Twitter

3. Powered by M2 chipset

Gets Apple’s own in-house second-generation chipset—the Apple M2, which is based on a 5nm process and is the company’s second-generation chip.

Image credits: Apple Website

4. New OS

VisionOS serves as the operating system for the Vision Pro. 

Image credits: Apple Website

5. Various sizes

Headset must fit correctly on a consumer’s head for the optimal experience. It is only possible if they buy the headset with the right Light Seal and Head Band. 

Image credits: Apple Website
