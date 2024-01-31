Technology
Altman stresses the importance of having strong self-belief. It's about trusting your judgment, especially as you prove to yourself that you can consistently achieve good results.
He suggests that being creative and coming up with new ideas is a skill worth developing. Learning from failures and realizing you can find solutions is key.
Whether it's convincing customers, employees, or investors, good communication is vital. He also emphasizes that it's easier to sell something you truly believe in.
He suggests building your career in a way that each step you take adds more value than the last.
He believes you can shape your world more than you think. If you keep going and don't give up easily, you increase your chances of success.