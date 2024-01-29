GADGET
Realme 12 Pro features 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.
It features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 882 main camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.
There is a 5,000mAh battery. Realme has given 67W fast charging support.
The Realme 12 Pro is priced at Rs 25,999 in India, which is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale on February 6.
The new mid-range 5G phone will be seen competing with popular phones like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Nothing Phone (2), and more.