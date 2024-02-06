Technology

WhatsApp update: THIS feature will make your life more easier

Most used instant app

WhatsApp is predominantly recognised as an instant messaging application. 

Used for voice calls

Significant number of users also use it for voice calls, particularly in situations where cellular connectivity may be lacking, but Wi-Fi access is available.

You can mark contacts as favourites

It is expected to double down on this by adding a new feature that will let you set some of your contacts as favourites so that you can call them quickly. 

Will appear on top

Favourite contacts will appear at the top of the calls tap so a phone call is always just one tap away. 

Awaited feature

This is surely going to make it easier to make calls to people who you are in contact with frequently,

