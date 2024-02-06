GADGET

5 amazing features of Apple Vision Pro

1. Access to other Apple devices

Whether you are syncing it with your iPhone, MacBook, or other Apple products, the Vision Pro is designed to ensure a smooth flow of information and tasks between devices.

2. No more small screen

It liberates users from constraints of a small screen. With the ability to expand the virtual display to any size imaginable, you can enjoy a more immersive viewing experience.

3. App transition

Users can transition to Vision Pro without losing access to their favorite apps. The compatibility is claimed to ensure that all apps regularly used can be accessed.

4. New OS

It has advanced VisionOS, a versatile operating system that enhances overall functionality. It is designed to support a wide range of tasks, providing a smooth interface for users. 

5. Can replace iPad

The Apple Vision Pro not only complements other Apple devices but has the potential to replace traditional iPads entirely. 

