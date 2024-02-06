Technology

How Google Maps helped TN man to track thief & recover father's phone?

Image credits: Freepik

Tamil Nadu man recovered phone

Raj Bhagat, a civil engineer from Tamil Nadu, successfully recovered his father's stolen bag and phone utilizing Google Maps to track down the thief.

Image credits: Freepik

Snatched from train

The incident unfolded when Bhagat's father was traveling from Nagercoil to Trichy. The bag and phone were snatched by a fellow passenger who deboarded at Tirunelveli Junction. 

Image credits: Freepik

Location-sharing feature helped

Upon realizing the theft, Bhagat's father contacted him using a friend's phone, and thanks to the location-sharing feature, Bhagat was able to track the phone's movement.

Image credits: Freepik

Headed to another station

The GPS data indicated that thief was headed back to Nagercoil. Determined to recover, Bhagat & his friend Babi, assisted by railway police, initiated a chase.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Items were retrieved

Thief managed to evade them initially but was soon tracked down through Google Maps. The pursuit escalated as they pursued thief on bikes. Phone & bag were retrieved.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One