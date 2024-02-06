Technology
Raj Bhagat, a civil engineer from Tamil Nadu, successfully recovered his father's stolen bag and phone utilizing Google Maps to track down the thief.
The incident unfolded when Bhagat's father was traveling from Nagercoil to Trichy. The bag and phone were snatched by a fellow passenger who deboarded at Tirunelveli Junction.
Upon realizing the theft, Bhagat's father contacted him using a friend's phone, and thanks to the location-sharing feature, Bhagat was able to track the phone's movement.
The GPS data indicated that thief was headed back to Nagercoil. Determined to recover, Bhagat & his friend Babi, assisted by railway police, initiated a chase.
Thief managed to evade them initially but was soon tracked down through Google Maps. The pursuit escalated as they pursued thief on bikes. Phone & bag were retrieved.