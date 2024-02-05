OnePlus 12R to go on sale in India on Feb 6; Check price & offers

GADGET
While the OnePlus 12 has already gone on sale, the OnePlus 12R will be available for purchase for the first time in India on February 6. The India sale for OnePlus 12R at 12 pm.
The OnePlus 12R is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the base model - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, it is priced at Rs 45,999.
OnePlus 12R is available with a Rs 1,000 bank discount on ICICI credit card and OneCard holders. You will get 6-month Google One subscription, 3-month YouTube Premium subscription
For orders placed within the initial 24 hours on the official website, OnePlus is providing the Buds Z2, valued at Rs 4,999, as a free accessory with the OnePlus 12R.
The OnePlus 12R will compete with devices like Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Pixel 7a and more.