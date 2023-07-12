Technology

WhatsApp's 'link with phone number' feature rolled out

How to use it?

Install latest version of WhatsApp. Launch WhatsApp on your device and navigate to the “Linked Devices” menu. 

What next?

In the “Account” settings, locate the “Link with Phone Number” option. Tap on it to initiate the linking process. Tap on Link a Device button.

Voila!

WhatsApp will prompt you to enter the code. To get this code, go to WhatsApp web and click “Link with phone number” option.

Why you should try it?

The function offers an extra degree of protection and aids in safeguarding against unauthorised access and possible abuse.
 

