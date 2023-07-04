GADGET
Features 6.78-inch AMOLED display, powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It runs on Android 13 based FuntouchOS 13. It comes with a in-display fingerprint sensor.
Features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16MP front facing camera.
Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G can charge a dead battery to 50 per cent in mere 8 minutes.
It is launched in Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colour variants. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards on both variants.
The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is launched at Rs 37,999.
The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon during its upcoming Prime Day sale that is scheduled for July 15-16.