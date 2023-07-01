Technology
WhatsApp now has a faster and more secure way to transfer chats from your old phone to a new one using a QR code.
Both devices must be connected to same Wi-Fi network. Once you are connected, open WhatsApp on your old phone, and head to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer.
Now, a new QR code will pop up. You need to scan this QR code from your new device (which you want your chats on) to finish transferring the chat data.
This for the first time WhatsApp has introduced a way to transfer chats locally on same operating system. This eliminates the need for third-party apps and transfers data locally.