Technology
Threads will give users a 500-character count limit. Unverified Twitter users have a maximum of 280 characters.
Threads will require users to have an Instagram account. The app will give an option to import bio information and followers from an existing Instagram profile.
Twitter's homepage allows users to view what's trending and other topics. The only way to explore what's on Threads is by scrolling through home feed.
A user has to hit enter three times to start a thread. On Twitter, it can be done by clicking on the plus button.
On Threads, users will be able to post videos that are five minutes long. On Twitter, those without blue badge can post two minutes 20 second long videos.
The same Instagram content guidelines will apply to Threads, along with the same options for barring and muting aggressive users.