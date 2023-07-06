Technology

Threads vs Twitter: Check out major differences

Image credits: Getty

Character count

Threads will give users a 500-character count limit. Unverified Twitter users have a maximum of 280 characters.

How to access it?

Threads will require users to have an Instagram account. The app will give an option to import bio information and followers from an existing Instagram profile. 

How does Homepage look like?

Twitter's homepage allows users to view what's trending and other topics. The only way to explore what's on Threads is by scrolling through home feed.

How to create a post?

 

A user has to hit enter three times to start a thread. On Twitter, it can be done by clicking on the plus button.

What kind of content can be shared?

On Threads, users will be able to post videos that are five minutes long. On Twitter, those without blue badge can post two minutes 20 second long videos.

Content Policy

The same Instagram content guidelines will apply to Threads, along with the same options for barring and muting aggressive users.
 

