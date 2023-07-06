GADGET
Comes with a 6.74 inches AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and runs Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.1
Three cameras at the back — a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 16MP front camera.
The OnePlus Nord 3 is packed with a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone is also IP54 rater for protection.
Some of the key features of the Nord 3 include – MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more.
Some of the other features of the Nord 3 include - in-display fingerprint sensor, alert slider, face ID, stereo speakers, and more.
The smartphone is available in two colors — Tempest Gray and Misty Green. The phone goes on sale from July 15.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G has launched in India for Rs 33,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs 37,999 for the 16GB + 256GB model.