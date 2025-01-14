WhatsApp update: How to use 2 accounts on one phone?

Technology
Dual SIM phones are now very common. Everyone uses two SIMs. But in WhatsApp, only one SIM can be used.
To use WhatsApp with both SIMs, you need to log out of one WhatsApp and open another account.
WhatsApp has introduced the ability to switch accounts. This allows you to run two accounts simultaneously on one WhatsApp.
Select the three dots on the right in WhatsApp, go to Settings, and select Account.
Click on the Add Account option. The process will begin immediately.
Entering your second SIM number will open the second account.
Once this is done, clicking the three dots at the top allows you to easily switch to your preferred account via the 'Switch Accounts' option.
