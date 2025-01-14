Technology

WhatsApp update: How to use 2 accounts on one phone?

Dual SIM phones are common

Dual SIM phones are now very common. Everyone uses two SIMs. But in WhatsApp, only one SIM can be used.

Logging out required

To use WhatsApp with both SIMs, you need to log out of one WhatsApp and open another account.

To fix this issue

WhatsApp has introduced the ability to switch accounts. This allows you to run two accounts simultaneously on one WhatsApp.

How can you use it?

Select the three dots on the right in WhatsApp, go to Settings, and select Account.

Add Account

Click on the Add Account option. The process will begin immediately.

Second SIM number

Entering your second SIM number will open the second account.

Switch Accounts

Once this is done, clicking the three dots at the top allows you to easily switch to your preferred account via the 'Switch Accounts' option.

