Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Jio number users beware

Reliance Jio has issued a warning alerting its users about a scam. In this scam, users receive missed calls from international numbers.

How does the missed call scam work?

If you call back the missed call number, your call charges can be very high. So it is advised to avoid these numbers.

What is Premium Rate Service Scam?

In premium rate service scams, users receive missed calls from unknown international numbers. Calling back connects them to a premium rate service.

How does Premium Rate Service Scam work?

In this scam, users are charged exorbitant amounts, which can even empty your bank account.

How to avoid this scam?

In this scam, users receive missed calls from numbers with codes that are not from their own country. Scammers often use codes you don't recognize, which may seem genuine.

How to avoid missed call scams - 1

Avoid calling back numbers with country codes other than '+91' if you don't recognize them.

How to avoid missed call scams - 2

If you receive repeated calls from suspicious international numbers, use the block option. Don't call back unknown local numbers either.

How to avoid missed call scams - 3

Inform your family, friends, and colleagues about this scam to prevent it from spreading.

