Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Reliance Jio has issued a warning alerting its users about a scam. In this scam, users receive missed calls from international numbers.
If you call back the missed call number, your call charges can be very high. So it is advised to avoid these numbers.
In premium rate service scams, users receive missed calls from unknown international numbers. Calling back connects them to a premium rate service.
In this scam, users are charged exorbitant amounts, which can even empty your bank account.
In this scam, users receive missed calls from numbers with codes that are not from their own country. Scammers often use codes you don't recognize, which may seem genuine.
Avoid calling back numbers with country codes other than '+91' if you don't recognize them.
If you receive repeated calls from suspicious international numbers, use the block option. Don't call back unknown local numbers either.
Inform your family, friends, and colleagues about this scam to prevent it from spreading.
