Jio Premium rate service scam ALERT! Here's how you can stay safe

Reliance Jio has issued an advisory alerting its users about a scam. In this scam, users receive missed calls from international numbers
If you call back on the missed call number, the call charges can be very high. Therefore, it is advised to avoid these numbers
In premium rate service scams, users receive missed calls from unknown international numbers. Calling back connects to a premium rate service with high per-minute charges
In this scam, users are charged exorbitant amounts, potentially emptying their bank accounts. Avoid calling back on missed calls from international numbers
In this scam, users receive missed calls from numbers with country codes other than their own. Scammers often use codes you don't recognize, which may seem legitimate
Avoid calling back numbers with country codes other than '+91' if you don't recognize them
If you receive repeated calls from a suspicious international number, use the block option. Don't call back unknown local numbers either
Inform your family, friends, and colleagues about this scam to help prevent its spread
