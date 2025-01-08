Technology

Jio Premium rate service scam ALERT! Here's how you can stay safe

Jio users be cautious

Reliance Jio has issued an advisory alerting its users about a scam. In this scam, users receive missed calls from international numbers

How the missed call scam works

If you call back on the missed call number, the call charges can be very high. Therefore, it is advised to avoid these numbers

What is Premium Rate Service Scam?

In premium rate service scams, users receive missed calls from unknown international numbers. Calling back connects to a premium rate service with high per-minute charges

How Premium Rate Service Scam Works

In this scam, users are charged exorbitant amounts, potentially emptying their bank accounts. Avoid calling back on missed calls from international numbers

How to avoid this scam

In this scam, users receive missed calls from numbers with country codes other than their own. Scammers often use codes you don't recognize, which may seem legitimate

Tip 1: Avoiding Missed Call Scams

Avoid calling back numbers with country codes other than '+91' if you don't recognize them

Tip 2: Avoiding Missed Call Scams

If you receive repeated calls from a suspicious international number, use the block option. Don't call back unknown local numbers either

Tip 3: Avoiding Missed Call Scams

Inform your family, friends, and colleagues about this scam to help prevent its spread

OnePlus 13 launched: 6 things you should know before buying it

Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 priced at Rs 21,499! Check deal details

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! Get Apple iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 45,850!

Vivo V40 to OnePlus 12R: 5 best smartphones below Rs 40,000