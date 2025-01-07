GADGET

OnePlus 13 launched: 6 things you should know before buying it

1. Display

The OnePlus 13 retains the 6.82-inch 120Hz QHD+ display. It supports the same 1,600nits of local brightness in high brightness mode and 4,500nits of peak brightness. 

2. Processor

Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on a 3nm process, the OnePlus 13 promises improved efficiency and performance. 

3. Camera

The OnePlus 13 retains the 50-megapixel main camera. It features 4K/60fps Dolby Vision video recording and a 32-megapixel front camera. 

4. Price

Comes with  starting price of Rs 69,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There is also a 16GB + 512GB storage model, priced at Rs 76999. The higher product will cost you Rs 89,999. 

5. Standout feature

It is both IP68 and IP69 rated, allowing it to survive water immersion and water jets. It now features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that works even with wet hands.

6. Battery

It has been increased to 6000mAh from the 5400mAh unit in the OnePlus 12. An interesting addition this year is the 5,000mAh magnetic wireless charging power bank

