Technology

Hidden Google Map features you probably missed out; Check NOW!

Street View Feature

The Street View feature in Maps provides users with a ground-level view. This allows users to locate key locations

Offline Mode

Maps can be used even in places without internet. Just download the map for the place we need when the internet is available

Real-time Location

Select the three dots next to the route preview and select satellite, traffic options

Voice Commands

Maps can be operated with the Hey Google command. This allows you to use Maps services while driving

Traffic Update

You can find out what the traffic is like at your destination. You can find out what the traffic is like through the real-time traffic update feature

