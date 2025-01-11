Hidden Google Map features you probably missed out; Check NOW!

Technology
The Street View feature in Maps provides users with a ground-level view. This allows users to locate key locations
Maps can be used even in places without internet. Just download the map for the place we need when the internet is available
Select the three dots next to the route preview and select satellite, traffic options
Maps can be operated with the Hey Google command. This allows you to use Maps services while driving
You can find out what the traffic is like at your destination. You can find out what the traffic is like through the real-time traffic update feature
