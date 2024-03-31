Technology

WhatsApp update: How to make UPI payments on app?

Image credits: Getty

UPI payments increased

Many prefer big and small transactions via UPI. In 2020, WhatsApp introduced UPI-based payment feature as a pilot project. After its success, it rolled for its Indian users.

Image credits: Getty

How to set WhatsApp UPI?

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Select Payments option. Select ‘Add new account’ option. Choose your bank and make sure that it is also linked to your UPI account.

Image credits: Getty

What next?

After selecting the bank account, you will be asked to set a UPI pin.  Set up the UPI pin and you are set for WhatsApp UPI transactions.

Image credits: Getty

How to make UPI payments via WhatsApp?

Open Whatsapp and go to Settings. Select ‘New Payments’ option. Select ‘Scan QR Code’ option. Put the amount and complete the payment after putting in your UPI PIN.

Image credits: Pexels

WhatsApp to soon introduce international payments

WhatsApp could soon become a powerful payment option for millions, as the platform is testing international UPI payments, wherever the service is available.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One