Technology
WhatsApp has released a new update for Android users. The company has refreshed the look of the main page with a new layout for tabs like Chats, Calls and more.
All the new features are being rolled out to everyone. But, since this is a gradual rollout, it will take some time to reach all the Android users of WhatsApp.
You will now see Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status tabs at bottom of the page. This will make it easier for people to quickly access tabs if your phone has a massive screen.
Using Disappearing communications feature on Android, users may now save crucial texts for later. One will just need to press on a message and select "keep" to begin for this.
GIFs received will now automatically play without the need for a tap. Despite being a little enhancement, some people could appreciate it.
The update makes Chat Lock function available to many Android users. People will have option to fingerprint-lock their private discussions that they don't want anybody else to see.
WhatsApp has also added new text overlay tools for Status, including updated fonts and background colours.
The platform has added WearOS smartwatches. Users using Wear OS watches like Fossil Gen 6, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and others will be able to access messaging app.