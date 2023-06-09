GADGET

Realme 11 Pro series comparison

Realme 11 Pro series has arrived in India officially. There are two phones: Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro.

Image credits: Realme Website

Display

Both phones have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+ content playback support. You get an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Image credits: Realme Website

Front camera

Realme 11 Pro Plus has a 32MP front camera while the Realme 11 Pro has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Image credits: Realme Website

Rear camera

Realme 11 Pro Plus has a 200MP+8MP+2MP setup. The Realme 11 Pro swaps the 200MP sensor with a 100MP shooter. 

Image credits: Realme Website

Battery life

Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery but while the Realme 11 Pro Plus supports 100W fast charging, the Realme 11 Pro tops out at 67W.

Image credits: Realme Website

Other details

Both run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Both phones come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Image credits: Realme Website

Colours

Both phones come in three colours: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Sunrise Beige is the hero colour with “a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip."

Image credits: Realme Website

Price

Realme 11 Pro Plus starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Realme 11 Pro costs Rs 23,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Image credits: Realme Website
