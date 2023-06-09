GADGET
Realme 11 Pro series has arrived in India officially. There are two phones: Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro.
Both phones have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+ content playback support. You get an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.
Realme 11 Pro Plus has a 32MP front camera while the Realme 11 Pro has a 16MP selfie shooter.
Realme 11 Pro Plus has a 200MP+8MP+2MP setup. The Realme 11 Pro swaps the 200MP sensor with a 100MP shooter.
Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery but while the Realme 11 Pro Plus supports 100W fast charging, the Realme 11 Pro tops out at 67W.
Both run Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Both phones come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Both phones come in three colours: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The Sunrise Beige is the hero colour with “a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip."
Realme 11 Pro Plus starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Realme 11 Pro costs Rs 23,999 for 8GB/128GB.