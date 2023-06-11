GADGET
Flipkart has announced its latest sale event, known as Big Saving Days, scheduled to begin on June 10 and last until June 14.
During this limited-period sale, Flipkart will be offering various deals and discounts on popular smartphones including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco X5, and others.
Moto G62 will be offered at an attractive price of Rs 14,499. It supports 5G connectivity and runs on a stock Android interface.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at an attractive price of Rs 13,499, down from its original price of Rs 17,499 when it was launched in March.
It is available at Rs 58,749 for the 128GB storage variant. Customers who hold an SBI bank credit card can avail an extra 10% discount. The final price will be Rs 57,999.
The Walmart owned commerce giant has listed the Poco X5 5G at a price of Rs 15,999, but it can be purchased effectively for Rs 14,999, indicating a discount of Rs 4,000.