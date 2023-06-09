GADGET
Apple finally revealed its Vision Pro device, with the mixed reality headset providing both AR and VR capabilities. It’ll face competition from Meta’s Quest Pro. Check all details.
The Apple Vision Pro is heavy on sleek metal and glass, all curvy and slim. Meanwhile, the Meta Quest Pro is a bit larger, boxier, and dominated by black plastic.
The Quest Pro comes with a pair of physical motion controllers. The Apple Vision Pro does not rely on controllers, instead depends on reading finger and hand movements.
The Vision Pro packs M2 processor and a separate chip designed specifically to interpret camera and sensor data. The Quest Pro uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ chip.
Apple promises up to two hours of use, while Meta provides a 1-2 hour estimate for the Quest Pro. Both headsets can also be used indefinitely while plugged into a wall.
Vision Pro claims to provide better-than-4K resolution image for each eye, packing in over 23 million pixels between them. Quest Pro delivers resolution of 1,920 x 1,800 per eye.
Apple’s Vision Pro will roll out early next year at a startling price of $3,499. The Meta Quest Pro is available for $1,000.