Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. However, with everyday usage, mobile phones tend to slow down with time. Here's how you can boost your phone’s performance.
Update your phone with the latest firmware. Upgrades to Android operating system bring with them new features that make system more faster, more responsive, and more stable.
Every app you have installed on your phone has taken some memory and is running some processes in the background. Uninstall or disable the apps that you do not use.
You have to frequently update the applications on your phone through Google Play as and when new updates become available.
Live wallpaper is activated every time you activate your home screen thereby stealing some of the phone’s performance. It is good if you choose not to use a live wallpaper feature.
Understand the pros and cons of your phone by studying its components and configuration. Some apps take more resources which slow down your phone.
Every task you perform on a phone leaves a trace. All of these build up as cache in the RAM. Clearing the junk can help reclaim the speed back
To improve performance, turn on the Data Saver mode in Chrome, which compresses everything to around 30 to 50 per cent. Thus taking up less space and turning up the speed.