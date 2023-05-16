Technology
WhatsApp rolls out Chat Lock feature which allow users to lock their chats using a password and keep them hidden from others.
The new feature helps users keep their messages private and secure. You can enable it in 3 easy steps.
Download or update WhatsApp to the latest version on your Android or iOS device.
Open WhatsApp and go to the specific chat that you want to lock. Click on the profile picture of the contact or group.
You will see a new option called "Chat Lock". Tap on it. Enable Chat Lock and authenticate using your phone password.
WhatsApp announced that it will be adding more options for Chat Lock, like creating a custom password & more.