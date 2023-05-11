GADGET
Nokia announced launch of its new budget smartphone, 'C22', with improved features.
Nokia C22 includes a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone has 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
It comes with IP52 splash and dust protection. It features a sturdy polycarbonate unibody design with a strong metal frame.
Nokia C22 gets a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery. Firm claims to offer three days of battery life.
It is available in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colours. The price starts from Rs 7,999. It goes on sale today via official Nokia India channels and partner retailers.