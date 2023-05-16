Technology

How to use ChatGPT in daily life

OpenAI developed ChatGPT last year; since then, there has been a lot of uproar about this chatbot. Here are 7 ways ChatGPT can help you in your daily life.

Create social media post

This is an essential feature in today’s digital age. If you wish to build an online presence as an influencer, ChatGPT can write trendy and catchy posts for you.
 

Make learning easier

GPT-4 can process more than 20,000 words. It can quickly summarize and explain to you a piece of literature or a scientific journal.
 

Craft a CV or resume

ChatGPT can write a resume in a specific style that attracts job portal algorithms, making your CV stand out.
 

Read contracts and point to concerning areas

Many times, we don’t understand the underlying meaning of legal languages. ChatGPT will help you find problematic clauses in your contract.
 

Finding love online

This use of ChatGPT is trending now. The AI can help you improve your dating profile and assess a dating site’s algorithm to find a better match.
 

Learn new languages

You can click the picture of a text written in a foreign language and send it to ChatGPT. The AI will translate it into English for you.
 

Develop a website from drawing

In an experiment, an OpenAI researcher drew a rough sketch of a website on a napkin and sent the image to Chat GPT, later it created a working code for the website.

