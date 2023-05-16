How to use ChatGPT in daily life

Technology
OpenAI developed ChatGPT last year; since then, there has been a lot of uproar about this chatbot. Here are 7 ways ChatGPT can help you in your daily life.
This is an essential feature in today’s digital age. If you wish to build an online presence as an influencer, ChatGPT can write trendy and catchy posts for you.
GPT-4 can process more than 20,000 words. It can quickly summarize and explain to you a piece of literature or a scientific journal.
ChatGPT can write a resume in a specific style that attracts job portal algorithms, making your CV stand out.
Many times, we don’t understand the underlying meaning of legal languages. ChatGPT will help you find problematic clauses in your contract.
This use of ChatGPT is trending now. The AI can help you improve your dating profile and assess a dating site’s algorithm to find a better match.
You can click the picture of a text written in a foreign language and send it to ChatGPT. The AI will translate it into English for you.
In an experiment, an OpenAI researcher drew a rough sketch of a website on a napkin and sent the image to Chat GPT, later it created a working code for the website.