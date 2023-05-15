Technology
Payment methods such as UPI, credit or debit cards, mobile banking, etc., have increased across the country.
Though it is convenient, exercise caution when you make online payments. Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Ensure your debit or credit card details are not saved when you make purchases online.
Passwords should be extra strong, must never be shared with anyone, and need to be changed regularly.
Don't forward any SMS or share any OTP to an unknown person on call or text posing as bank official.
Examine QR code carefully, especially in public spaces before making any payment.
In case of any issue or discrepancies, block your card and please report it to police and bank officials immediately.