Technology

Increase in digital payments

Payment methods such as UPI, credit or debit cards, mobile banking, etc., have increased across the country.

Image credits: Getty

Beware of online frauds

Though it is convenient, exercise caution when you make online payments. Here are some tips to keep in mind.

Image credits: Getty

Don't save card details

Ensure your debit or credit card details are not saved when you make purchases online. 

Image credits: Getty

Keep changing your password

Passwords should be extra strong, must never be shared with anyone, and need to be changed regularly.
 

Image credits: Getty

Never share OTP

Don't forward any SMS or share any OTP to an unknown person on call or text posing as bank official.

Image credits: Getty

Check QR code before making payment

Examine QR code carefully, especially in public spaces before making any payment.

Image credits: Getty

Seek help in emergency

In case of any issue or discrepancies, block your card and please report it to police and bank officials immediately.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One