GADGET

7a released at Google I/O 2023

Regular car maintenance is a must. Here are some tips to help keep your car healthy and running optimally.
 

Image credits: others

Display better than Pixel 6a

7a features a 6.1-inch OLED panel, supports Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Image credits: others

Camera specs

Dual camera at rear includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor.

Image credits: others

Battery

It has 4385mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, 5W wireless charging speed.

Image credits: others

Dust, water resistant

Unlike 6a, Pixel 7a gets IP67 rating which makes  phone dust and water resistant till certain level.

Image credits: others

Price revealed

Google Pixel 7a launched for Rs 43,999. It will be available on Flipkart from May 11

Image credits: others
Find Next One