GADGET
7a features a 6.1-inch OLED panel, supports Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen.
Dual camera at rear includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor.
It has 4385mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, 5W wireless charging speed.
Unlike 6a, Pixel 7a gets IP67 rating which makes phone dust and water resistant till certain level.
Google Pixel 7a launched for Rs 43,999. It will be available on Flipkart from May 11