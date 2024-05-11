WhatsApp's new look REVEALED! Check out the major changes

Technology
WhatsApp is getting a series of updates across its mobile apps—Android, iOS—primarily focused on bringing a design makeover for a simpler, more streamlined user experience.
The Meta-owned instant messaging platform says the visual changes were needed as kind of complimentary to the app’s growing feature set.
One of the notable changes includes the introduction of a new colour palette—green—which not only aligns with the brand’s theme but also offers a tonality.
Apparently, WhatsApp considered over 35 different colours before narrowing down on the current version. Additionally, the dark mode, is a shade darker now.
To facilitate faster navigation for Android users, WhatsApp is introducing a new native bottom navigation bar. iOS users will benefit from an improved attachment layout.
With introduction of an expandable tray, users can now view options more clearly when sending media, polls, documents, and other files, eliminating need for a full-screen menu.