WhatsApp account BLOCKED? Here's how to get it unblocked

Technology
Discovering that your WhatsApp account is ‘blocked’ could be a stressful experience, specifically if you are very dependent on the platform for work communication.
You need to remove and reinstall WhatsApp. Remember to register using blacklisted number. It is important to note that you must wait a certain amount of time before reregistering.
You must make a request for an account review using the help option. You will also need to offer thorough details regarding the issue and file an appeal.
You may contact WhatsApp support by email, outlining the problem and requesting that they unlock your account. Make sure to provide pertinent facts and proof.
You must use the platform's unique processes to overcome account banning. This approach may require contacting WhatsApp's business support team and following API usage rules.