WhatsApp hack: How to use 2 accounts on 1 device?

WhatsApp has allowed users to juggle between accounts on the same device. It offers the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts on Android logged in at the same time.
This feature is a great help as it eliminates the hassle of carrying two phones at once or logging out each time you need to switch between personal or work chats.
To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM.
Simply open your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and click “Add account”. You can control your privacy and notification settings on each account.
Tap on three dots menu icon and choose Settings. On settings page, tap on drop-down option. The drop-down option will offer you an option to add an account.
Adding an account requires you to add another contact number, after which it will ask you to enter the six-digit verification code. Complete your profile info.
Your second account will be logged in to the same app. You can switch between these accounts using the Switch Accounts option under the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.
Another way to switch these accounts is from the drop-down option, which we used earlier, next to your profile tab.