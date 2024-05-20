Technology

5 key tips to make your iPad's battery last longer

Image credits: Apple Website

1. Switch on lower power mode

This feature helps with non-essential functions like background refresh and mail fetch. Users can go to Settings >Battery or simply ask Siri to activate the low power mode.

Image credits: X Twitter

2. Adjust auto lock and screen brightness

It is important to adjust auto-lock settings to 30 seconds. Apart from that, screen brightness can also be lowered to maintain battery health.

Image credits: Apple Website

3. Analyse battery usage

Users will have to pay attention to the 'Background Activity' to monitor applications that are consuming power when they are not in use.

Image credits: Apple Website

4. Close Magic Keyboard

 It is advised that users should close the keyboard when not in use in order to save the battery consumption during standby.

Image credits: Apple website

5. Location services and cellular data

Another way to save battery health is to turn off the location and cellular data when not in use. It can also be customised as per the usage of the app.

Image credits: Apple website
Find Next One