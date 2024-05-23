Technology

WhatsApp hack: 5 reasons why calls are not ringing on your iPhone

1. Check your connection

One of the reasons can be due to a weak or unstable internet connection. Spotty connections disrupt the signal between devices, preventing calls from coming through.

2. Silent mode ON

Here's a classic mistake: your phone's ring/silent switch gets bumped to silent without you realising it. With no audible notification, it's easy to miss a call. 

3. 'Do Not Disturb' mode on

Another factor that could be affecting your iPhone’s ability to ring is having DND mode on. With DND enabled, your iPhone stifles sounds to prevent disturbances

4. Connected with accessories

If your iPhone is linked up with wireless headphones, speakers, or even your Apple Watch, incoming call notifications can get rerouted without you realising.

5. Other features of iPhone

iPhone features intended to improve audio. Cases of WhatsApp calls not ringing can sometimes be caused by Phone Noise Cancellation glitch.

