How to share high quality videos on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp users have complained about quality of videos and photos when they are shared on app.

You can send high-resolution media

WhatsApp will be rolling out ability to send high-resolution media. WhatsApp is adding a new button to drawing editor that will allow users to send high-quality clips.

Compression will be there

Video resolution will be kept, but some compression will still be applied. It will be better than videos shared in the standard way.

How to use it?

WhatsApp will still default to using “standard quality" setting, and users will have to choose the “high quality" option each time they want to share a video.

Is it enabled?

To check if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, try sending a large, high-quality video file. If the high-quality option appears, then the feature is enabled.

Availability

WhatsApp is currently rolling out the ability to send high-quality videos to some beta testers. The feature is expected to be available to all users soon.

