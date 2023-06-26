Technology

5 Gmail AI features to make your life easier

Your email experience will be faster & organised

Check out 5 AI-powered features that make Gmail more helpful across a wide range of tasks, from managing incoming mail to helping craft replies.

Help me write

“Help me write” can create entire email drafts for you based on simple prompts. It’s currently available as part of the Workspace Labs program.
 

Smart Compose

Smart Compose is great to use when you aren’t looking for help writing an email draft from scratch, but you’d still love some suggestions along the way.

Smart Reply

This feature can generate up to three possible responses to emails you receive. With two clicks or taps, you can select and send your response.

Nudging

You could be one in a million if you've never neglected to respond to an email. Nudging, which prompts you to respond to or follow up on crucial mails, is available.

Tabbed inbox

Gmail tabs rely on a classification system. The message go into one of five different tabs: Primary, Promotions, Social, Updates and Forums. This allows you to easily view mails.

