Technology

How to get rid of spam mails?

Dealing with spam emails and managing storage can be time-consuming task.You can effectively block spam emails and clean up your storage, ensuring a clutter-free inbox. 

Image credits: Pexels

Activate Gmail Spam Filter

To activate it, Open Gmail and go to settings. Select "See all settings." Navigate to "Filters and Blocked Addresses" tab. Click "Enable spam filtering" to activate spam filter.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Mark emails as Spam

If any spam emails slip through the filter, you can manually mark them as spam to help Gmail learn and improve its filtering.

Image credits: Pixabay

How to mark them as Spam?

Open the spam email. Click on the three vertical dots (more options) located next to the reply arrow.

Image credits: Pixabay

What next?

From the dropdown menu, select "Report spam." Gmail will move the email to the spam folder and learn from your action to improve future filtering.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Voila!

By following these step-by-step instructions, you can effectively block spam emails.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One