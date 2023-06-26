Technology
Dealing with spam emails and managing storage can be time-consuming task.You can effectively block spam emails and clean up your storage, ensuring a clutter-free inbox.
To activate it, Open Gmail and go to settings. Select "See all settings." Navigate to "Filters and Blocked Addresses" tab. Click "Enable spam filtering" to activate spam filter.
If any spam emails slip through the filter, you can manually mark them as spam to help Gmail learn and improve its filtering.
Open the spam email. Click on the three vertical dots (more options) located next to the reply arrow.
From the dropdown menu, select "Report spam." Gmail will move the email to the spam folder and learn from your action to improve future filtering.
By following these step-by-step instructions, you can effectively block spam emails.