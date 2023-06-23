Technology
If you use Gmail, there are chances that you receive lot of unwanted marketing emails. When you run out of space, Google will encourage you to clear it or subscribe to Google One.
Since advertising emails are notorious for their image-heavy content, clearing out all the clutter might help you free up some storage.
Launch Gmail and select the 'Categories' option from the left-hand menu. Alternately, the Promotions category may be found at the very top of your Inbox.
Select the checkbox next to the compose button. All of the emails on the current page will be selected by this. It will pick all of the promotional emails at once.
Select all of the discussions and then click the delete option.
Depending on how many emails there are, it can take Gmail a short while to remove them altogether. You may also empty the trash afterward.
You have effectively deleted all of your promotional emails. One potential drawback is possibility of losing some emails that were mistakenly filtered as promotional emails.